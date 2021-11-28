Rob Lowe was once summoned by National Security Advisor, here's why

Actor Rob Lowe is clearing out some of the 'The West Wing' famous rumours.



Lowe recently appeared as a guest on the YouTube series Hot Ones. The 57-year-old actor — who starred as Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin drama from 1999 through 2006 — recalled a set visit from then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, plus a time when he thought he had gotten in trouble with the National Security Advisor.

Clearing Secretary of State visit rumours, he told host Sean Evans, saying they were all shocked by her visit: “Madeleine Albright absolutely came to the set, very very late. We were shooting at the [John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts]. She wanted to meet everybody.”



Further, Lowe shared his national security advisor story, “I was in the White House with Bill Clinton and was summoned to the national security [advisor’s] office, who was a really gnarly, tough, bare-knuckle dude named Sandy Berger,” the actor explained. Snapping his fingers, Lowe said Berger told him “Sit down.”

Continued Lowe, “And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fucked. This had got to be about my taxes.'’ Further, he told that how the meeting took an unexpected turn, and he said, ''Why isn't there a national security advisor on your show?'' and I was like, ''This is what this guy's thinking about in the middle of the day?'.'

'The West Wing' concluded with its seventh and final season in 2006.