Kanye West dedicates Sunday Service to the victims of Travis Scott concert stampede

Kanye West and his Sundar Service is a regular affair as he manages to do something controversial or newsworthy and this time, in good spirit, he dedicated it to the concertgoers who lost their lives in Houston’s Astroworld concert. According to reports, eight people died while 300 were injured during Travis Scott’s concert that is now being slammed.

It happened due to a crowd surge at the concert. The youngest killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert was just 14 years old

Kanye West’s Sunday Service stream read: "Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld."

The service saw the choir wearing black ensembles and performing a series of hymns. Previously, Kanye's Sunday Service event got into trouble after the rapper invited Marilyn Manson to attend. West, Manson and Justin Bieber were spotted performing the service last week in full white attire.

As for the concert, lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and also Drake for inciting "crowd mayhem" at the event. Travis has also been slammed online for not stopping the concert as soon as an emergency vehicle was called on site. Kanye West spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria amid Kim Kardashian's linkup with Pete Davidson