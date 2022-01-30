Janet Jackson talks about her strained relationship with brother Michael, claims he called her a pig & cow

Janet Jackson is talking about her strained relationship with her brother Michael Jackson.



In her new documentary for Lifetime and A&E, Janet opened up about the darker side of their relationship with her legendary brother.



Jackson claimed that her brother used to fat shame her and how they drifted apart as they get older. Janet revealed that when he reached super-stardom after the release of his album 'Thriller' in 1982, things began to change between them.

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. ‘Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.’ He would laugh about it and I’d laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt… When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”



Janet says that the “shift” in her relationship with Michael began after he released the 'Thriller' album. “I remember really loving the Thriller album, but for the first time that’s when I felt it was different between the two of us, that a shift was happening. He would always come in my room and we’d talk, and this particular time, he came in my bedroom. Neither of us said a word to each other, and then he got up and left. That’s the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn’t as fun as he used to be,” she said.



Further, Janet also talked about making the song 'Scream' with Michael in 1995 but they often stayed apart during the shoot of the music video.



“Michael shot nights, I shot days. His record company would block off his set so I couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set. That really hurt me because I felt I was there fighting the fight with him, not to battle him. I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn’t. Old times had long passed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jackson also addressed her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show scandal.



In her new two-part documentary, Janet spoke out about the scandal and revealed that she told Timberlake not to put out a statement about the incident at the time and now she and Justin 'are very good friends.' Read more here.