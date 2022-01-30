Janet Jackson says she & Justin Timberlake are 'good friends' in her new documentary

Singer Janet Jackson addressed her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show scandal.



In her new two-part documentary, Janet spoke out about the scandal and revealed that she told Timberlake not to put out a statement about the incident at the time and now she and Justin 'are very good friends.'



“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” Janet explained. “And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop, '' she says.



Further, she added that they are close friends today, “Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” Janet said. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

During her halftime show in the year 2004, which Jackson headlined, she brought out surprise guest Timberlake, and together they performed 'Rock Your Body'. During their performance, part of Jackson’s top was torn off, exposing her breast, when Timberlake sang the lyric, “I’ll have you naked by the end of this song.”



After the shocking incident, Justin's and Janet's careers went in opposite directions. Justin's record sales spiked and his popularity continued to soar, meanwhile, Janet was blacklisted from the industry and was publicly shamed and her career took a hit.



Meanwhile, last year, Timberlake faced a major backlash after Britney Spears documentary was aired. Following it, Timberlake issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.



Timberlake also has been dogged for years by accusations that he failed to take sufficient responsibility for the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed, " Timberlake, 40, wrote on Instagram.



"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he said.

"Because of my ignorance, I didn`t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life," he said.