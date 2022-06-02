Jada Pinkett Smith wants both Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile: We need them both

A lot has been discussed and dissected since March when WIill Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards over joke that Rock made at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.

Now, Jada has addressed the infamous incident for the frus time in detail during the June 1 episode of her series 'Red Table Talk'. Prior to this Jada had only indirectly responded to the issue by posting a meme that read, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."



The new episode of 'Red Table Talk' focussed on alopecia, a disorder that Jada has been diagnosed with a few years back. Jada spoke about the slapping incident in the context of alopecia.



Smith had slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith`s bald head, which she shaved because of her own battle with alopecia.



"This is a really important 'Red Table Talk' on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Pinkett Smith said at the start of the episode.



She continued, "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is." This actor thinks Will Smith should return his Oscar after slapping episode with Chris Rock



"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. In the state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that keeps figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," Pinkett Smith added.



Days after the slapping incident, the Academy suspended Smith from its membership for 10 years because of his violent actions at the Oscars.

Rock is yet to publicly address the slap in detail outside of making brief jokes about it on his current stand-up tour. Ahead of the suspension announcement, Will Smith had resigned from the Academy. Smith had issued a public apology to Rock a day after the incident.