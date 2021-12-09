Harry Potter reunion first look: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Emma Watson are back to Hogwarts

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are back at Hogwarts!



After sharing the first teaser earlier this week, makers have dropped the first image from the most-anticipated special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’.

20 years of Harry Potter! A look at the cast members & where they are now



The reunion is premiering on January 1 on HBO Max and will celebrate 20 years since the release of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with feature interviews and cast conversations.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021 ×

The image shows actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who are returning for the time ever, are seated in one of Hogwart's halls and are talking and reminiscing about the movie franchise that made them household names.



Of course, the trio, who's in their 30's now are looking much older and mature. Daniel has a beard, Emma is looking breathtaking in a white dress with a trim pixy cut and Rupert, who's a father now, has a mature look.

Watch: 'Harry Potter' anniversary special teaser out



The reunion will also feature appearances from numerous members of the movie franchise, including Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes, among others.



The reunion synopsis reads: The Harry Potter cast will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year.



The trailer of the reunion was released and shows the cast of the show receiving their invitation for the reunion.