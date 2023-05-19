Harrison Ford poses in front of tuk-tuk at Cannes' Carlton beach to promote new film

Hours before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes and received a thunderous 6-minute standing ovation, the film's cast came together for a photo-op at Cannes' famous Carlton Beach. What made the photo-op special was that the cast posed in front of tuk-tuks that feature in the film. Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and director/co-writer James Mangold were present for the photo opportunity.



Ford, who received an honorary Palme d'Or on Thursday night, was dressed casually in a checked shirt and black pants while Waller-Bridge looked sharp in a white pant-suit for the photo opp.









Post-screening, the film received a 6-minute long standing ovation, which made Ford emotional. As he moved to the stage to recieve his special award, a showreel of his work, his popular films, was flashed before the audience. Accepting the award, Harrison addressed the audience, “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. I’m very moved by this… I’m so grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, and Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor.”

The film opens in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny



Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise-- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.



Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).