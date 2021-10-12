George Clooney has no plans of joining politics: I would actually like to have a nice life

He may have been a supporter of the Democratic party, but filmmaker-actor George Clooney doesn't see himself ever joining active politics.



The 60-year-old star recently spoke to BBC's Andre Marr and note that while he's engaged in politics, he is hoping to reduce his workload rather than increase it with a foray into running for office.

The actor, who has been a long time supporter of President Biden, stated that America as a country was still recovering from the damages caused by former President of United States Donald Trump.

When he was asked if he had plans to run for the office, Clooney dismissed the idea.



"No, because I would actually like to have a nice life," he explained.



The actor was on the show to promote his new film 'The Tender Bar' and said that he was now more keen to focus on enjoying the fruits of his labour and take on fewer projects while he is healthy.

"I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years," he said. "In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80, and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way."



Clooney also said that Joe Biden was struggling with Trump's legacy.



"It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school," Clooney said.



"There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time."



Clooney said that Trump still remained an integral part of US politics, adding that he hopes Americans have "a little better sense" than to return him to the White House.



"It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead,’’ Clooney said. "I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was."