It's true! George Clooney did gift $1 million each to 14 of his closest friends

We all need a generous friend like George Clooney in our lives. The Hollywood star recently confirmed that he had indeed gifted 14 of his closest friends $1 million in cash back in 2013. Clooney's gift for his closest pals was a gesture of appreciation for all that they've done for him.



During an interview with GQ magazine, the actor confirmed the news that had been floating around for years and said, "I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f–k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”



Clooney's bestie and Casamigos business partner, Rande Gerber, was the first one to spill the news when he appeared on MSNBC. He said that the Oscar winning actor-director invited all his friends over for dinner one night and handed them a suitcase, each containing $1 million in cash.



Clooney recalled the incident and said he wanted to do it because at that time he did not have a wife or kids. He married Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014 and the couple now share twins Alexander and Ella.



"And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another,” he explained. “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years… And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”



Clooney also admitted that he had no idea how there was a void in his life until he met his wife Amal.



“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” he conceded. “‘I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.’ And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.”



“I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.' I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed," the actor further added.