'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' UK filming halted after Covid case

‘House of the Dragon’ is on pause.



'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon’ filming has been paused after a positive COVID-19 case. As per the reports, HBO took the step after the production member on the series tested positive for COVID-19.



As per the Variety, ''In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine. Production will resume on Wednesday after a two-day pause. HBO series is the latest high-profile production in the UK to have to hit pause due to the pandemic ''.

The filming was started in April this year, with the makers shared some official first-look set pictures in May. Set a few hundred years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones', ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of the House of Targaryen and Targaryen civil war that became known as the Dance of the Dragons. So far, HBO has a 10-episode order of ‘House of the Dragon’, with an eye toward a 2022 debut.



The cast of Game of Thrones’ prequel includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

Before this, Netflix popular series 'Bridgerton' shoot was paused after a Covid positive case on set. Although the filming was resumed a day later, it was again halted after another positive case was reported.

