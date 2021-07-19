Billie Eilish calls Britney Spears' conservatorship 'horrible'

Britney Spears grabbed a lot of headlines after her bombshell court hearing in which she revealed many shocking secrets about her conservatorship. Ever since, Britney court hearing many celebrities including her ex- Justin Timberlake, Wendy Williams, Christina Aguilera and more have supported her. Joining a long list, Billie Eilish recently discussed the controversial matter.



In an interview with Vogue Australia, the singer talked about it by calling the conservatorship really horrible and is shocked by Spears' ongoing legal trouble.

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day.''



“I didn’t have a team that wanted to f**k me over – which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty f**ked up,” she added. “All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that… didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”



On June 23, Britney Spears demanded an end to the 13-year long arrangement as she appeared for the first time for a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court. In her uninterrupted speech during her testimony, Spears made some shocking revelation about her life conservatorship under her father and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back and she just wants her ''life back".

In an emotional statement, Britney Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave."