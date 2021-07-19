Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn who shares a cryptic post in response

Britney Spears has called out her family members for keeping mum while she endured conservatorship for 13 years. The criticism was directed at her sister Jamie Lynn among others. Jamie Lynn broke her silence and extended support to her sister after Britney demanded an end to conservatorship in from of an LA Judge in June this year.



On the weekend, Britney shared an image reading "Take me as I am or eat s**t and step on Lego," alongside a lengthy comment in an Instagram post on Saturday. Criticizing her sister, she wrote, "I don`t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"



Spears appeared to be referencing a performance by Jamie at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honoured with the Icon Award.



Her latest Instagram salvo seemed to clarify a post she`d published earlier in the day, about "people closest" to her, who she feels have failed her.

A day after Britney posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn posted a selfie on her Instagram story and wrote, "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday." In another post, she wrote, "God is all around."



While Lynn did not directly address her elder sister's post, many speculated that the post could be a reaction to the controversy.



Lynn in fact has been criticized by internet critics, over her silence for years on the subject of her sister`s conservatorship. She first took to Instagram to address Britney`s legal situation on June 28, saying that she has "only loved, adored and supported" her sister and that she does not stand to profit from her conservatorship.



With the recent Instagram post, Britney also fired shots at her father Jamie, restating her intention to retire from live performance.



"I`m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" she

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship, overseen in part by her father Jamie, back in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.



During her court hearing, Britney asked Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship on June 28. While her legal battle continues, it recently took a turn in her favor, when she was allowed to appoint her own attorney.