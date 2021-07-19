Meghan Markle reportedly started working on Netflix series before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to produce an upcoming Netflix children’s series called 'Pearl'. The Royal couple will back the project from their Archewell Productions banner.



After the big announcement, now there have been several reports circulating about Meghan and the new Netflix deal. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex began working on the series with David Furnish back in 2018, that means before stepping back from their Royal duties.



A source told Page Six that the £112million project was “originally just one of a number of one-off advocacy projects that Markle started work on while a working member of the royal family.”



Although, in March, Prince Harry said they had never thought of teaming up with streamers such as Netflix and Spotify until they quit the Royal duties in early 2020 — and were cut off financially by his family.



During Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, said that in was “never part of the plan.” adding, “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”



During the pandemic, a friend suggested: “‘What about streamers?'” Harry continued, while Meghan added: “We genuinely hadn’t thought about it before.”



“We hadn’t thought about it,” Harry continued. “So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe.'”



The show announced earlier this week is created by Meghan and will be family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history. The series is currently in the development stages.



In addition to a creator credit, Meghan Markle will also executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled) and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus). Amanda Rynda (The Loud House) is on board as showrunner and EP.