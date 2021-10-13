Dwayne Johnson making preps to join politics, says 'I care deeply about our country'

Wrestler, actor and now politician? Dwayne Johnson aka Rock might make his foray into politics soon.



The actor who has teased in the past running for the President has now revealed that he's doing his research for the future. The actor has been speaking to people in the political arena to understand what it takes to have a career in politics.



Johnson revealed, "Indicators are all very positive in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."



The former pro wrestling star confirmed he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but "at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy."



"I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that`s all of them. And there's no delusion here, I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today," Johnson confirmed.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor last spoke about his political aspirations back in April on the 'TODAY' show.



"I do have that goal to unite our country," he told host Willie Geist, adding "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Johnson went on to note that the ability to unify Americans is a necessity for the longevity of the nation. "I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he concluded.



Johnson also responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign.



The actor isn't known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.



After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke.

Johnson is not the only actor who has been eyeing a career in politics in the recent past. Matthew McConaughey has also hinted at joining politics while George Clooney has stated that while he is a supporter of President Biden, he has no plans of joining active politics.