Did you know Tom Holland & Zendaya were advised not to date ?

Tom Holland and Zendaya were told not to date.



The rumoured couple who had been in the headlines for their relationship status was advised not to date in real life. Amy Pascal, the lead producer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the one who advised them.



In an interview with New York Times, she shared that when they both were the first cast for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017, she actually told them not to date.



“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” she said.



Interestingly, all the three Spiderman have dated their leading ladies from the Spidey films in real life. Tobey Maguire started dating Kirsten Dunst in 2001 when they were filming Spider-Man but they kept it secret, although they broke up later. Andrew Garfield later dated his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone from 2011-15.

Spider-Man: No Way Home movie review: This one's for all the Spidey fans!



Amy also says that she told the same thing to Garfield and Stone, but they ignored her. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she shared.



Meanwhile, the next instalment of the movie is already in the works. Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have shared more about the development of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and teased that Disney/Marvel and Sony are "actively beginning to develop" Spider-Man's next movie.



In an interview with The New York Times, Pascal and Feige were asked about the next stand-alone Spider-Man movie and somewhere their comments confirmed that the new movie is on the way.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' mania sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters



"We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out," Pascal said. "I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever."



Their new movie, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', is just released in theatres. The film has Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’