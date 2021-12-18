‘Spider-Man 4’ already in the works? Marvel's Kevin Feige reacts

Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is just released in theatres and here we are getting more updates on the next Spidey movie.



The movie is doing wonders at the box office and is earning big numbers, it appears that the next instalment of the movie is already in the works.



Disney/Marvel and Sony are "actively beginning to develop" Spider-Man's next movie.

Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have shared more details about the development. In an interview with The New York Times, Pascal and Feige were asked about the next stand-alone Spider-Man movie and somewhere their comments confirmed that the new movie is on the way.



"We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out," Pascal said. "I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever."



Further, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. That will not be occurring this time.”

Feige referred to the 2019 disagreement that happened a month after 'Far From Home' was released in which a successful deal between Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' films come to an end back then. According to a report in Deadline, the two studios were unable to reach terms on a deal about Disney a co-financing stake in future films.



However, a month later they managed to patch things up, but for a minute it looked like 'Spider-Man' is no longer a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony has held the rights to the MCU since 1985, but in 2015, the company announced a new deal with Disney and Marvel by allowing Spider-Man to be used in Marvel films like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'



Talking further, Pascal added, "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before, It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film."

Meanwhile, Looking at 'Spider-man: No Way Home' box office numbers, the movie took in $50 million at U.S. and Canadian movie theatres on Thursday, the third-highest total for preview showings ahead of what is expected to be a massive weekend at cinemas that have struggled through the pandemic.



The film has Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’



Jon Watts directorial will have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.