Chadwick Boseman wins his first Golden Globe award posthumously

It was a bittersweet moment for late actor Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward who accepted the Best Actor (drama) award on behalf of her husband at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.



Boseman won the best actor award for the Netflix film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'- which served as a swansong for the actor. This was the actor's first Golden Globe win. Technical glitches, diversity problem and 'hasty' solutions- wehn Golden Globes 2021 took the virtual route.



Boseman died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," an emotional Ledward said.



The late actor had achieved global stardom as King T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



'Black Panther' may have catapulted him to superstardom but Boseman was also lauded for playing iconic black historical figures like baseball star Jackie Robinson in '42', singer-songwriter James Brown in 'Get on Up' and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 'Marshall'.



The star joins a handful of actors to win posthumous Golden Globes, including Heath Ledger, who won Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for 'The Dark Knight', Raul Julia, who won Best Actor in a TV Movie in 1995 for 'The Burning Season' and Peter Finch, who won Best Actor in a Drama in 1977 for 'Network'.



Gary Oldman for 'Mank', Riz Ahmed for 'The Sound of Metal', Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father', and Tahar Rahim for 'The Mauritanian' were the other nominees in the category. Check out the complete list of winners here

