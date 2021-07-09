Cannes 2021: First look unveiled of psychological drama 'Exploited'

Cannes Film Festival saw the debut of the first look of psychological thriller ‘Exploited’ starring Jordan Ver Hoeve, Hannah Rose May, and Makenzie Vega.

The movie is helmed by ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘House of Wax’ actor Jon Abrahams and is written by Carl Moellenberg and Anthony Del Negro. Exploited follows a college freshman who, along with his friends, is terrorized by a voyeuristic hacker after becoming obsessed with a missing male webcam model. It explores real-world fears such as privacy and camming.

Sierra McCormick, Leah Pipes, Spencer List, Will Peltz, Andrew Matthew Welch, Colin Bates and Lisa Thornhill also star in Exploited.

Meanwhile, Cannes is running from July 6-17 this year after it took a gap year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cannes 2021: Helen Mirren, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver and others sashayed down the red carpet