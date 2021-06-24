Cannes 2021: Festival unveils names of celebs in competition jury for this year

In a major boost to inclusivity and bridging gender gap, Cannes Film festival 2021 unveiled its competition jury lineup for the year. This time, it has five women celebs and four men on the list who will decide the fate of films for this year’s festival.

The competition jury 2021 includes actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, and Tahar Rahim, directors Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, and singer/songwriter Mylène Farmer. They will join Cannes Jury President Spike Lee in judging the 24 films of the 2021 Cannes competition.

This jury is responsible for giving the Cannes Festival’s Palme d’Or honors.

The awards announcement will happen on July 17.

Cannes Film Festival will make a return this year after missing its date in 2020 owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. This year, it will run from July 6-17. Cannes Film Festival 2021 to pay tribute to Italian director Marco Bellocchio