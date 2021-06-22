Cannes Film Festival 2021 to pay tribute to Italian director Marco Bellocchio

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 will play tribute to veteran Italian director Marco Bellocchio.

Marco will receive this year’s honourary Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival’s closing ceremony on July 17. A day prior, the director will also screen his latest, the documentary ‘Marx Can Wait’, as part of Cannes’ non-competition Cannes Premiere section.

Marco Bellocchio is the man behind some classic films like ‘The Traitor’ (2019), ‘Vincere’ (2009), and ‘The Nanny’ (1999).

The 81-year-old Italian director is credited with pioneering a new wave of Italian cinema in the mid-1960s. It started with his debut feature, the cult film ‘Fists in the Pocket’ (1965), which broke from the traditions of Italian Neo-realism to embrace more genre-influenced drama.

Bellocchio joins fellow Palme d’Or honoree Jodie Foster, who will receive Cannes’ lifetime achievement award at the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021.