Spike Lee to lead 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury

Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee will be heading the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Lee was to preside over the festival last year which was cancelled due to the pandemic.



The prestigious film festival is scheduled to take place between July 6-17 this year and Lee is the first Black to head the jury at the festival.



Lee was also supposed to have his directorial venture `Da 5 Bloods` play out of the competition last year, marking Netflix`s return to the Official Selection.

Several of Lee`s films, including 1986`s `She`s Gotta Have It`, 1989`s `Do the Right Thing` and 2018`s `BlacKkKlansman`, has premiered in Cannes.



The festival was initially set to take place between May 11-22, but those dates didn`t seem feasible as France is still coping with the second wave of COVID-19.



In its release announcing Lee as jury president, the film festival`s organisers said the "12 summer days of the next festival will be a celebration of art and creativity, and full of long-awaited reunions."



The festival also said, "preparations are in full swing with a large number of films which are being viewed by the selection committee."



More details about the 74th edition will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The Official Selection and the full jury will be unveiled in early June.