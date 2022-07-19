Armie Hammer spotted at Los Angeles amid rumours of him working at a resort in Cayman Islands

Disgraced Hollywood actor Armie Hammer was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend in Los Angeles days after media reports revealed he's been selling resort timeshares in the Cayman Islands.



On Monday, Hammer was seen enjoying lunch with a friend at a restaurant in LA. The actor was pictured wearing a blue t-shirt, with navy blue pants and flip-flops.



Hammer has not confirmed about his new job so far but it came to light when a flyer for Marriot's Resort in Grand Cayman was shared on social media with a pic of someone who resembled him.



While multiple reports indicated that the actor is selling timeshares at a resort, the officials at the resort in question and Hammer's lawyer have both denied the news.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," a source told Variety. "The reality is he’s totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."



Other sources claim that Hammer has been "cut off" from his family fortune and he is working at Cayman Island to be near his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and kids. Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.



Hammer has faced accusations of sexual assault and harassment from multiple women. The former actor has denied the charges but lost out on roles in several films. He was last seen in 'Death In The Nile'.

Hammer was dropped from his agency WME, and he was fired from his many high-budget projects including the Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding', and Paramount show 'The Godfather' to count a few,



After his chat took the internet by storm, the actor mostly spent his time in rehab away from the media glare. But, now as per Vanity Fair, sources are telling that Robert Downey Jr, is helping the disgraced actor in his rough phase and career downfall.



Many sources have confirmed that Robert paid for the actor's Florida clinic the Guest House, where the 35-year-old was seeking help for his drug, and alcohol issues.