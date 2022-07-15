Disgraced star Armie Hammer is working at a resort in Cayman Islands after being ousted from Hollywood

After facing a string of sexual abuse allegations, Hollywood's disgraced actor Armie Hammer is reportedly working at a resort in the Cayman Islands. Photos of Hammer surfaced on social media last week which seemed to suggest that the actor was working as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands.



The hotel in question, later clarified that the actor was not part of their staff. Then a new set of photos showed Hammer dressed in uniform, working at the resort.



A source has told Variety that Hammer is indeed working at the hotel and selling timeshares in the Caymans, and that all other reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.



“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” a source, who called Variety this week, explains. “The reality is he’s totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

The source also revealed that prior to selling timeshare, Hammer was managing an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands. The actor has chosen the particular location to stay near his two kids who reside in the Caymans with his ex-wife TV host Elizabeth Chambers.



Hammer had also reportedly spent time at a treatment facility after his career downfall.



The actor, who became a prominent face after starring in films like 'The Social Network', 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Death On The Nile' was accused last of online sexual abuse and improper behaviour by numerous women.



Eventually. Hammer was dropped by his agency and was fired from several projects he was part of. He is oil tycoon Armand Hammer's great-grandson but is not on the family payroll according to a report in Variety.

