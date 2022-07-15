Did you know Robert Downey Jr is helping Armie Hammer financially & also paid for his rehab?

Armie Hammer is going through a rough time in his career after he was accused of sexual assault by several women and his cannibalism, s*x chats leak. In wake of his controversies, Hammer was dropped from his agency WME, and he was fired from his many high-budget projects including the Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding', and Paramount show 'The Godfather' to count a few,



After his chat took the internet by storm, the actor mostly spent his time in rehab away from the media glare. But, now as per Vanity Fair, sources are telling that Robert Downey Jr, who is also our beloved Iron Man is helping the disgraced actor in his rough phase and career downfall.



Many sources have confirmed that Robert paid for the actor's Florida clinic the Guest House, where the 35-year-old was seeking help for his drug, and alcohol issues.



After his six-month stint in rehab, the actor was living a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands with his two children and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. But, soon after the actor was spotted working on the island, he again become the hot topic of the country and the town as well.



As per TMZ, he was working there as a Timeshare salesman. Variety also reported that Hammer is working at a resort and quoted a source revealing that, “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,''

''The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family,'' the source added.



So, again avoiding all the media coverage, the actor has jetted back to Los Angeles with his family, where reportedly, he's staying at Downey's place and he has also attended an A.A. meeting in Malibu. Hammer doesn't have any permanent residence in LA right now.



Apart from the residence, the 'Iron Man' actor is also helping Hammer financially, ''until he gets back on his feet,'' a source told to Vanity Fair.



The last project Hammer starred in was Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile'.