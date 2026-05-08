/Mortal Kombat 2 X review: Martial arts fantasy film garnered mixed reaction from netizens

Martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat 2, based on the video game series of the same name and sequel to 2021 film Mortal Kombat, is released in cinemas today, i.e., May 8. The film centres on the high-stakes tournament showcased in the first part, with the fate of humanity resting on the outcome. Netizens have begun to give their verdict on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Mortal Kombat 2

Many fans have described the sequel to Mortal Kombat as a major improvement, but many were disappointed with the film. One user wrote, "Mortal Kombat 2 wasn’t bad I liked it overall nice to see more fighting 1 or 2 characters they did I ain’t care for but whoever played shao kahn that mfer spot on with his body and height."

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Another user wrote, “Omg #Mortalkombat2 was freaking fu......ng..... incredible....I just got full chills and goosebumps and I got blown away .. it's extremely brutal epic and emotional....bravo. My girl Sonya I am so proud of you you where amazing..and kitana was outstanding.”

"Mortal Kombat 2 could have been better. I don't think fans of the franchise will be disappointed, but for anyone new, I'm sure they would be left confused. The highlights were really the fights, particularly Liu Kang vs Kung Lao and Scorpion vs Noob Saibot (Bi-han). #MortalKombat2", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, “Mortal Kombat 2 is a movie that clearly wanted to fix the problems ppl had with the first movie, and it does in some ways, but due to it still having to follow up on a movie it's ashamed of, it leads to some really weird choices and, outside of a few standouts.”

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 2 Karl Urban stars in hilarious fake Johnny Cage movie trailer for the upcoming sequel

All about Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat is the fourth installment in the Mortal Kombat film series. Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, the cast members return for the second part – Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan and Damon Herriman, among others.

In the film, martial arts actor Johnny Cage was recruited by the thunder elder god Raiden and Sonya Blade to join his fellow Earthrealm fighters in a tournament against the Outworld warriors and stop the evil emperor Shao Kahn, with the help of Edenian princess Kitana.