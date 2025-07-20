/Eileen Fulton, the first "superb***h" of daytime TV, dies at 91: Read about her career, dreams and more

Actor Eileen Fulton is no more. The veteran star, best known for her role as "bad girl" Lisa Miller on the soap opera As The World Turns, died on July 14, 2025. She breathed her last in Asheville, North Carolina. She was 91. Fulton had acted on the legendary opera As The World Turns for over a decade, starting from the 1960s. She appeared on the show for the last time in 2010. In her journey of 50 years with the show, she exited over three times, once to headline her primetime spinoff, 1965’s Our Private World.

Eileen Fulton dead

In a statement shared by her family, Fulton died after, ''a period of declining health'' in Asheville, North Carolina.

The obituary on the Groce Funeral Home website reads, ''Fulton, an actress, singer and author whose long career on the daytime drama As The World Turns earned her a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, died on July 14 in Asheville, N.C. after a period of declining health.''

Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty in Asheville on September 13, 1933, her father, James B. McLarty, was a Methodist minister, and her mother was a public school teacher.

Eileen Fulton started acting from childhood and Broadway's dream

Fulton first performed when she was two. In 1998, she told CBS News, "I jumped from my mother's lap and ran to the altar and sang, 'Mama's little baby loves shortening bread.' They couldn't shut me up, and they haven't been able to shut me up since."

In a different interview, she told The Washington Post in 1990, "I dreamed of being the greatest actress on Broadway."



After graduating from Greensboro College in 1956, she performed the outdoor drama The Lost Colony in Manteo, N.C., before she moved to New York to pursue acting. She started her career with modelling gigs before she got the role in the 1960 film Girl of the Night. For her prolific career, Fulton was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame and was also honoured with the Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award in 2004.