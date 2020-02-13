Top 5 Hollywood news today: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first child, Brad Pitt reveals a secret about his Oscar speech

'Game Of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. The couple who married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2018 is reportedly keeping the mum on pregnancy right now.



Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has revealed that his friend David Fincher helped him with Oscar speech. K-pop band BTS has revealed a concept photo of their upcoming album 'Map Of Soul: 7' which has piqued the curiosity level to a great extent.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first child?



If reports are to be believed, actress Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Jonas. The news was first reported by JustJared that published confirmation from multiple sources that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child but are keeping quiet about it for now.



Brad Pitt reveals close friend David Fincher wrote punches in his Oscars speech



Recently to pick up his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Brad Pitt rocked the Academy stage with a crazy speech as he mentioned stuff about Donal Trump impeachment, his love for kids and more.Brad Pitt has now revealed that all his punches in the Oscars speech was thanks to director David Fincher who is very close to the actor.



K-pop band BTS 'Map of the Soul: 7' new concept photo has Harry Potter vibes



Finally, BTS has released the final set of concept photos for their upcoming album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7! Millions of fans of the group have been waiting for the concept. The band, earlier shared some concept photos to give the fans a clue of their upcoming album.



Natalie Portman has this to say on Rose McGowan's 'lip service' comment on Oscars gown



Who would have thought a gown would cause so much trouble to two very beautiful women. We are talking about the clash of words taking place between Hollywood star Natalie Portman and Rose McGowan, one of the first women to have come out against Harvey Weinstein accusing him of rape.



Rick Moranis confirmed to return to 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' reboot



‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ is easily one of the most loved Hollywood films and now Disney has confirmed the film’s reboot. The new film will be called ‘Shrunk’. Interestingly, Rick Moranis will be returning to the film. He had helped build the original film.



