Top 5 Hollywood news today: Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson, Natalie Portman trolled for her Oscar dress

'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson over sexual abuse allegations: He never did anything to me



Last year was pretty bad for late pop star Michael Jackson’s repute as several reports of sexual abuse charges cropped up with the release of controversial documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ that had two boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claim that the late singer abused them in their childhood. Now, ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin has opened up about his relationship with Michael Jackson in a rare interview to Esquire magazine.



Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars ensemble did not impress Rose McGowan for this reason



Natalie Portman may have earned praises at Oscars for her unique gown that gave tribute to various female directors, but actress Rose McGowan doesn't seem to be impressed by her. McGowan in a Facebook post called the cape "the kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery".



Jennifer Aniston turns 51, wishes pour in from 'Friends' co-stars, ex husband



As Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on Tuesday, her `Friends` from Hollywood made sure she got the best birthday wishes on social media. Jen's BFF Courteney Cox shared a picture of herself and the birthday girl in which the two looked almost identical.



US actor Jussie Smollett charged in relation to attack hoax



Former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury in Cook County, which handles crimes in Chicago, on six counts of disorderly conduct related to the alleged false reporting.



'Knives Out' director plots whodunit franchise after 'Star Wars'



Hit murder mystery 'Knives Out' is set to become a whodunit movie franchise, with Daniel Craig's Southern gentleman sleuth tackling a brand-new set of suspects. The 2019 movie was a massive success for writer-director Rian Johnson, previously best known for the divisive blockbuster 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'



