Harvey Weinstein named Ben Affleck in his 'red flag list'

Hours before the court declared its verdict on Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, several unsealed court papers were unearthed including 'The Red Flag List'.



The list was mentioned in the newly unsealed documents presented at the New York City criminal courthouse. Reportedly 70 names are on the list which Weinstein felt were a threat. The former Hollywood producer had listed down names who he thought would leak out details of his sexual misconduct to the press.



The list not only includes names of his accusers Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony, and Rowena Chiu but also actor Ben Affleck.

The names of Weinstein`s former assistant Irwin Reiter, `Russian Doll` creator Leslye Headland, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum, and producers Megan Ellison, and Jennifer Todd were also on the list.



Affleck's first film 'Good Will Hunting' which he co-wrote with Matt Damon, was produced by Weinstein's production house.



Documents also contained nasty messages about Jennifer Aniston, and various desperate pleas to powerful agents, network executives, and billionaires. This included the names of Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos to help save his career

The list was a part of roughly 1,000 pages of documents that were unsealed at the New York City criminal courthouse during Weinstein`s seven-week trial.



Harvey Weinstein courted controversy after a serious of sexual misconduct allegations were cited against him, which led to the inception of the #MeToo movement.



The producer was sentenced to 23 years of jail in a landmark judgement on Wednesday.