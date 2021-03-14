Grammy Awards 2021: Here's what to expect from Taylor Swift's performance

Ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards, the show’s executive producer Ben Winston shared what to expect from Taylor Swift’s on the big musical night.

In an interview with ET, he revealed what he saw during the singer's rehearsals for the big night, “It’s an amazing performance. It’s genuinely, like, magical. I was grinning ear to ear.”



Grammy Awards 2021: Quick look at key nominations

Winston added that the Folklore mastermind has “the most ambitious concept for her performance, but it’s brilliant and it’s beautiful, and I think it’s gonna be one of the moments of the night, no doubt.”



The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys

Previously, Swift — who is nominated for six awards this year, including album of the year — confirmed that her performance for the Grammys includes collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, but she didn’t spill any of the other “highly confidential” details.



Grammy 2021 Awards: Things to watch out for at the musical night

She said the trio have been quarantining in the same house for the past week and have been tested each day. “You know, we’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once,” she pointed out of their experience creating new music together during a pandemic. “And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again.”