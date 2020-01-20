Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid wear coordinated haute couture outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid. Photograph:( Twitter )
While Gigi, 24, wore a long flowing dress having a high leg slit, Bella 23, was seen wearing a fitted dress with white stockings and multi-coloured earrings.
Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid raised the glamour quotient with their well-coordinated haute couture at the Paris Fashion Week on late Saturday.
Gigi accessorised her ensemble with tan coloured sandals and golden coloured large hoop wearing.
This comes a couple of days after Gigi grabbed the headlines for being dismissed as a prospective juror in Harvey Weinstein`s rape and sex abuse trial.