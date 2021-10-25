Drugs case: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday fails to appear before NCB

Amid Aryan Khan's arrest in relation to the drugs seizure case, the Narcotics Control Bureau last week also summoned actress Ananya Panday for questioning.



The young actress appeared last week at the NCB office with her actor father Chunky Panday for questioning related to the case.



On Monday, though Ananya decided to skip the meeting at the NCB office.



Panday was summoned for questioning in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case.

Before this Panday has been questioned by the NCB for two days last week.



On Friday, Panday was questioned for nearly four hours in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan linked to the case which relates to alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast early this month, sources earlier said.



Prior to it, the 22-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019, was questioned on Thursday for about two hours.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan (23) has been arrested along with 19 others.

Aryan Khan is currently in jail under judicial custody and his bail plea is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.



During the investigation into the case, the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Panday, the sources said.



The NCB officials wanted to gather more information about the chats and hence, she was summoned.



The NCB had seized Panday's laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

