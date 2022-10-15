Drake and The Weeknd are reportedly boycotting the Grammys 2023

The Weeknd and Drake will boycott the Grammys again. As per the reports coming in, the Canadian singer and rapper have not submitted their music for Grammy 2023 consideration.



Pitchfork reported that voting for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards had started, and Drake and Weeknd's music was absent from the ballot. Their solo albums like Drake’s 'Honestly', 'Nevermind' and The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM' or their hits like 'Sticky' and 'Sacrifice', which are eligible for 2023 awards, were missing in the voting.



The publication also mentioned further that both rappers do appear on the ballot multiple times for their various collaborations with other singers.

'Rings of Power' finale: 'Who, exactly, is Sauron? Dark Lord's origin explained



Drake's feud with the Recording Academy started in 2017 when he famously skipped the ceremony and later criticised the organisation for nominating his hit song 'Hotline Bling' in rap categories. And, last year, Drake removed his two nominations from the 2022 Grammy slate after his chart-buster 2021 album, 'Certified Lover Boy', was missing from the top nominations.



His album was only nominated for 'Best Rap Album' and his single 'Way 2 Sexy' was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category.

'Black Adam': Everything to know about Dwayne Johnson's DC movie in pics



Weekend joined the growing list of singers who publicly defied the organization, last year after being famously snubbed by the Grammys when his superhit album 'After Hours' didn't receive any of the nominations. After that, the singer stated that he will boycott the awards in the coming years and will also not be attending the ceremony or submitting his work for consideration.

Before Drake and The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they will not be submitting Silk Sonic latest album for Grammy's consideration.

One of the Grammy's favourite bands has shared the shocking decision with Rolling Stone. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said. Read more here.