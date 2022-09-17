'Don’t Worry Darling' cinematographer shuts down on-set feud rumours: Completely untrue

Olivia Wilde's movie 'Don't Worry Darling' has attracted a lot of controversies lately - from Shia LaBeouf’s hitting back at the director to feud rumours between the leading actress Florence Pugh and Olivia after Pugh skipped the press interaction during the Venice Film Festival.



The cold war between Pugh and Olivia have become more evident when the 'Dune' actress maintained a safe distance from the director Olivia and Harry Styles, the lead of the film during the world premiere of the movie at Venice Film Fest. However, after weeks of rumours, the cinematographer of the film, Matthew Libatique, has now reacted to the cold war in the team.



By shutting down all the rumours and on-set tensions during his recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast, Matthew called the infighting news completely, 'untrue'.

Talking about the atmosphere of the film set, Libatique said, ''This was probably the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on.''



“Olivia built a team that believed in her and she believed in each and everybody on the set. … When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all.”



Two-time Oscar nominee further added that he doesn't know if anything happened after he left the project that led to all these rumours.

Libatique says, ''Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else.''



He added, ''I was never witness to anything and I didn’t feel anything. You know you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn’t feel anything.''



Many reports have claimed that Pugh got upset after knowing about Wilde and Styles' affair, which started while they were shooting for the phycological drama.



'Don't Worry Darling' will release in theatres on September 23.