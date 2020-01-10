Disha Patani drops soulful song 'Chal Ghar Chalen' from 'Malang'

Disha Patani on Friday released the track 'Chal Ghar Chalen' from her upcoming action-thriller flick 'Malang'.



The 27-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the romantic track in a post that read, "They took away his love, now he will destroy their world. #ChalGharChalen out now."

The three-minute-seven second number captures the tender moments between the two lovers - Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani. 'Chal Ghar Chalen' has been sung by Arijit Singh and written by Sayed Quadri.



Earlier, the makers of the flick dropped the trailer of the movie, which is packed with romance, action, drama, and thrill. They also released special character posters featuring the lead actors.



In his poster, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen flaunting his lean and chiselled body with his arms stretched out as he lets out a huge roar. Disha Patani shared an all pink poster, while Anil Kapoor is seen holding a gun in his hand in the poster. Kunal Kemmu had an intense look in his poster.



The movie directed by Mohit Suri stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The revenge drama is set for release on February 7.