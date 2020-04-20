Director Nagesh Kukunoor’s new craft ‘Daak Ghar’ is a tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Nagesh Kukunoor is back with his new craft 'Daak Ghar', the teleplay is an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant story with the same name which was originally written in the year 1992.



The play has been produced in different languages. It stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goyal, Kishore C. Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles.

Set in the early 20th century rural Bengal, 'Daak Ghar' tells the story of a young boy Aman with an incurable illness is been restricted to a room in light.

The boy, innocently oblivious of what the loss of life means, is caught in the flurry of life outside the window of his room.

The play premiered at Airtel Spotlight, as its is a part of a bouquet of teleplays that Zee Theatre is offering to viewers on different platforms. Having spearheaded the art of getting theatre on to the small screen and inside homes, Zee Theatre’s teleplays span over a range of subjects and storylines – comedy, thrillers, social messaging, love stories, satire to name a few.



Some of the best work of Kukunoor include 'Dhanak', 'Rockford', and 'Hyderabad Blues'.