Did you know Lady Gaga was approached for this big project starring Brad Pitt?

Apart from her singing talent, Lady Gaga has proved her mark as an actor as well. Gaga made her debut in 2018 with the critically acclaimed drama 'A Star Is Born'. Her performance was praised widely.



Years later, Gaga once again graced the screen with Ridley Scott's drama 'The House of Gucci'. In the movie, Gaga played the role of Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted for the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Her outstanding performance made her one of the top contenders for this year's award season. But, did you know the singer got an offer from another star-studded drama that would be among the top contenders for the next year's award season?

Gwyneth Paltrow pens sweet note for daughter Apple on her 18th birthday



We are talking about Brad Pitt's much-awaited thriller drama 'The Bullet Train'. Lady got the offer, but dropped the movie for Ridley Scott's family drama 'House Of Gucci'.



Filmmaker David Leitch successful brought some Hollywood big names to his action thriller, but when it come to Lady Gaga, his destiny was not with him, at all. In his interview with EW, Leitch revealed that he approached the singer for his movie, but things didn't work out eventually.



"It really all came down to her schedule with the Ridley [Scott] film," Leitch tells EW in an interview. "There were short discussions and then, this isn't going to work because she was preparing for the Ridley movie [House of] Gucci. They shot right before us and overlapped with us and it really didn't work."

Throwback! Revisiting the worst Cannes fashion moments of all time: Deepika Padukone to Kristen Stewart



The fourthcoming movie is based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka of the same name and follows the story of five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related, as per Variety.



Apart from Brad Pitt, the movie has a bevy of stars including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio also star.



The movie will release on August 5 this year.