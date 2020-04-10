Delhi Metro defends the original 'Masakali', admits they are biased as they featured in the song

The re-created version 'Masakali 2.0' has been slammed not only by the netizens, but the by the makers of the original song as well. AR Rahman, Rakeysh Om Mehra and lyricist Prasoon Bajpai - the team which had created the original song for 'Dilli 6' have shown their disappointment with the new version of the song.



Now, Delhi Metro too has come forward to defend the original Masakali. The Delhi Metro admitted to have had a bias towards the first song as it featured prominently in the film and the song.



The official handle of DMRC shared the original song and wrote,'' Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it,''.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020 ×

Some portion of the song were shot inside the metro and at the station.



AR Rehman was the first to outrage about the new song, ''No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations," he tweeted.



Now, even lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who penned the lyrics of the original song, shared his disappointment over the new version of 'Masakali 2.0'



The new version has been filmed on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria and has been recreated by Tanishq Bagchi.



The original version was a part of 2009 movie 'Dilli' 6 and featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.