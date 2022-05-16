Dead frog jumps out of a hot oil leaving all customers in shock!

People around the world eat some of the weirdest dishes - the ones we can't even imagine from raw frogs, and rotten sharks to fried spiders. But, today we are here with the bizarre incident that happened with the customers at the Chinese restaurant and it's so eerie and awful.



Recently, the beautiful dinner night was turned into a zombie frog night when the dead frog was served to the customers and started jumping out - freaking all the ones who were just about to enjoy their food.



This happened at a Chinese restaurant when the customers were served the dish of headless bullfrogs dipped in hot chilling oil and peppercorns, it's a local dish which people usually enjoy a lot.





As per Dailystar, the disturbing scene happened at a restaurant in a city in China's Sichuan region. Soon after headless frogs marinated in the spicy oil were served, the customers noticed one frog is moving and within a few minutes it started moving its legs and jumped out of the bowl full of oil.



The sickening video of the skinless frog jumping on the table was shared on the Chinese platform Douyin.



The moment was so shocking and heartbreaking that it left many viewers with the thought of turning vegan.