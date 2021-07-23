DC sets cast for 'Injustice' animated film

The full voice cast for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment`s animated Injustice film has been revealed. The feature will be based on the popular `Gods Among Us` game as well as Tom Taylor`s `Gods Among Us: Year One` comic



.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story takes place on an alternate Earth where the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' pulled out from Grammys, CMA Awards. Here's why



The animated movie is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.`Injustice: Gods Among Us` launched as both a mobile game and on game consoles in 2013, with the game pitting members of the DC universe against one another in death matches reminiscent of `Mortal Kombat`, also produced by Netherrealm Studios. The game series became so popular that DC launched multiple comics exploring the story.



The upcoming `Injustice` animated film voice-stars Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn.

Emily Blunt: Really appreciate that Dwayne Johnson comes from struggle



Further, Yuri Lowenthal will voice Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra`s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rick Morales, known for `Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion`s Revenge`, is producing. Justice League Dark`s Matt Peters is directing the film from a script by `Batman: Hush` scribe Ernie Altbacker. Jim Krieg is also producing the film, with Sam Register executive producing it. `Injustice` is expected to debut on home entertainment this fall.