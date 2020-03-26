COVID-19: Comedian Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh to PM's relief fund

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday announced that he has contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Prime Minister's relief fund set up to fight against the novel coronavirus.

In pics: 7 best quarantine reads that you can choose to pass your time



The comic took to Twitter to make the announcement and also urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020 ×

''It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona," he tweeted."

Also read: Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan make their debut on Twitter, Instagram



Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi," Sharma's tweet further read.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.