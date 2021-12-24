Confirmed! Fawad Khan is part of Marvel's new series 'Ms Marvel'

It is confirmed! After months of speculations, Pakistani star Fawad Khan has confirmed he is part of Marvel Studio's upcoming Disney+ series 'Ms Marvel'.



The actor, while speaking to the entertainment website Fim Companion confirmed the news but did not divulge much about his role. When asked if he was actually a part of 'Ms Marvel', the actor said, "Yeah, I am."



"I can't deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves," said the actor.



While the actor was reluctant to give out details of his role, he said he had a great time on the sets with fellow actors.



"The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time."

MS Marvel will be Marvel Cinematic Studio's first South-Asian muslim superhero. The series is based on Kamala Khan- a Pakistani-American teenager who lives in Jersey City and is a fan of the Avengers. The series will narrate how she gets her superpowers- including speed, shape-shifting abilities, and superhuman strength- and uses it to fight evil.



Apart from Fawad Khan, the cast also includes Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Bollywood filmmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar too reportedly is a part of the show although he hasn't confirmed it yet. Young actress Iman Vellani will be playing Kamala Khan on the show.

Fawad will also be seen reuniting with his 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' co-star Sanam Saeed for a new webseries on Zee5 soon.

