/Comedian Madhur Virli apologises after old rape joke clip resurfaces amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani controversy

Amid the ongoing backlash over the viral Rs 370 biryani involving comedian Pranit More, a fresh controversy has emerged on social media after an old performance of comedian Madhur Virli resurfaced from 2024. The widely circulated clip has drawn sharp criticism for jokes about rape and sexual violence.

Why is Madhur Virli facing criticism?

As the debate around misogyny, accountability and the limits of humour continues among netizens, the now viral features Virli presenting a hypothetical scenario involving sexual assault and murder. The audience can be heard laughing during the set, adding fuel to the ongoing backlash.

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Also Read: 'I deserve this hate': Pranit More issues an apology over Rs 370 Biryani controversy



Several users condemned both the remark and the laugh it received from the crowd. Sharing the clip on social media, one user wrote, "Meet Madhur Virli. Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can't make people laugh without joking about someone's worst trauma, maybe comedy isn't for you. Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs."

While another added, "Shame on you Madhur Virli! Joking about rape? And the disgusting audience clapping. Humans proving that they’re the worst lot day by day." "Cheap and disturbing," read the third comment.

Madhur Virli issues a public apology

As the backlash intensified, the comedian issued a statement on his YouTube channel saying, "This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently."

Madhur Virli's public apology Photograph: (YouTube)