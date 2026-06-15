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Comedian Madhur Virli apologises after old rape joke clip resurfaces amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani controversy

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 14:15 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 14:15 IST
Comedian Madhur Virli apologises after old rape joke clip resurfaces amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani controversy

Madhur Virli issues apology Photograph: (X)

Story highlights


After Pranit More, comedian Madhur Virli is facing criticism for doing controversial jokes. One of the old performances of Virli has resurfaced online in which he can be seen commenting on rape and sexual violence.

Amid the ongoing backlash over the viral Rs 370 biryani involving comedian Pranit More, a fresh controversy has emerged on social media after an old performance of comedian Madhur Virli resurfaced from 2024. The widely circulated clip has drawn sharp criticism for jokes about rape and sexual violence.

Why is Madhur Virli facing criticism?

As the debate around misogyny, accountability and the limits of humour continues among netizens, the now viral features Virli presenting a hypothetical scenario involving sexual assault and murder. The audience can be heard laughing during the set, adding fuel to the ongoing backlash.

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Also Read: 'I deserve this hate': Pranit More issues an apology over Rs 370 Biryani controversy

Several users condemned both the remark and the laugh it received from the crowd. Sharing the clip on social media, one user wrote, "Meet Madhur Virli. Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can't make people laugh without joking about someone's worst trauma, maybe comedy isn't for you. Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs."

While another added, "Shame on you Madhur Virli! Joking about rape? And the disgusting audience clapping. Humans proving that they’re the worst lot day by day." "Cheap and disturbing," read the third comment.

Madhur Virli issues a public apology

As the backlash intensified, the comedian issued a statement on his YouTube channel saying, "This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently."

Madhur Virli's public apology Photograph: (YouTube)

He further added, "I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me. Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry."

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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