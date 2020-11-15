Chris Pratt will reprise his Star-Lord role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Marvel actor Chris Pratt is all set to reprise his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role Star-Lord for the upcoming Chris Hemsworth`s `Thor: Love and Thunder`.



According to Variety, the `Guardians of the Galaxy` character is set to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe`s fourth `Thor` film, joining a lineup that includes Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.



The plot of the fourth installment of `Thor` movie has been kept under the wrap by the creators. Actor Vin Diesel who voices the plant-like alien Groot in the `Guardians of Galaxy,` had earlier in March teased that the cosmic team would come together for `Thor: Love and Thunder.



`The production of `Thor: Love and Thunder` will begin in January in Australia with Taika Waititi helming the film after piloting `Thor: Ragnarok.`According to Variety, the fourth `Thor` film is set to release in February 2022.



