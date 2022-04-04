Cardi B deletes her Twitter account after brief feud with fans over Grammys

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account!



The singer is one of the stars who's known for her fashion statement and sartorial choices - obviously, her trailblazing looks are something that makes most of the headlines during the awards season.

At every big event, The 'WAP' singer fans eagerly wait to see what's new and unique she will bring when it comes to red carpet fashion. However, this year the mommy-of-two skipped a Grammy awards ceremony despite a nomination. During the ceremony, when everyone was enjoying the event, the singer shocked the entire world as she deleted her Twitter account over the fans who were constantly criticising her for not attending the event.

The singer slammed the netizens for who blamed her children as the reason behind her not attending the ceremony.



Before deleting the account, she tweeted, as page six, “I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base,''.



''You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all-cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ?,'' she concluded.

After deleting her profile, the singer went live on her Instagram and talked about why she didn't attend the ceremony.



Cardi, who was nominated in the category for Best Rap Performance, has only one Grammy on her name so far. For the unversed, deactivating Twitter is not a new thing for Cardi, earlier she has said goodbye to the micro-blogging site several times.



The 'Up' singer welcomed her second child, a boy last year with her husband Offset. The couple also shares a daughter Kulture.