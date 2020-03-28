Cannes festival venue transformed into homeless shelter amid coronavirus lockdown

As one of the most prestigious events of the entertainment industry, the Cannes film festival got postponed to the end of June, the management has now transformed the location that has seen thousands of red carpet galas, into a homeless shelter.

As per The news agency, Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said the measure was needed to protect both the homeless and the entire population from the spread of the coronavirus.



Homeless people will be given clean hygienic quarters, food and medical attention in the requisitioned Palais building.

The city has set up beds and a canteen on the ground floor of the Palais, where the Cannes film market is held during the festival.



There is space for up to 80 people with medical services also provided. Cannes is already putting up the oldest and those people among the homeless community deemed most vulnerable to the coronavirus in hotels and homeless women, which make up a minority, are housed in another shelter in the city.