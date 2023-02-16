BTS' Suga to soon embark on his first individual world tour

Suga, one of the members of the K-pop boyband BTS, is all set to go on a solo world tour. The announcement was made on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, where the singer gave details about his tour dates. Suga is set to perform in select venues across the US and Asia. It should be noted that, ever since the band disbanded in 2022, this is the first member of the band to have announced a solo tour.



Starting with Belmont Park, New York on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.



This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October 2022 in Busan to support the southeastern city`s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



In 2022, the seven-member band announced they were going on an indefinite break in order to pursue solo careers and fulfill compulsory military service in South Korea. Most felt that the band had decided to disband for good but the Bangtan boys reassured that they would be back as a group at a later time and for now would support each other's individual endeavours.



BTS did keep its word, as the band continues to push group content, such as the upcoming series, while still pursuing lucrative solo pursuits.

The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025, The eldest in the group, Jin is already in the service and his fellow bandmates had even given him a fitting farewell, the day he enrolled himself in the training camp.