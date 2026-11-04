/Singer Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, known for several party hit songs such as “Baby Doll,” “Chittiyaan Kallaiyaan," and many more, has announced her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. On November 3, Kapoor shared the news with her followers on social media. The couple had married in London in May 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

Kanika Kapoor announces separation from Gautam Hathiramani

On Tuesday, Kapoor took to Instagram to share a message on her story announcing her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani. The singer did not disclose the reason for their separation and asked for privacy.

Kanika Kapoor's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

She wrote, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward.”

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Kanika and Gautam’s marriage

Before marrying, Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani had been friends for nearly 15 years, according to reports. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love. In August 2021, Gautam, a London-based Nigerian businessman and executive, proposed to Kapoor. The couple married on May 20, 2022, in an intimate London ceremony attended by close friends and family. Kapoor’s three children from her first marriage also attended the celebrations.

This was Kapoor’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok in 1998. They had three children together: daughters Aayana and Samara and son Yuvraaj. The couple eventually parted ways in 2012.

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor is a singer from Lucknow who carved out her niche in the Indian music industry by delivering some popular chart-topping Bollywood tracks in her unique, electrifying voice. She first gained recognition with the independent music video “Jugni Ji” in 2012.