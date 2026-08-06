/R Madhavan praises CM Vijay's rise in politics; says 'I have absolutely no interest' in joining politics

As R Madhavan gears up for the release of his much-awaited biographical drama GDN on August 7, the actor has been actively promoting the film across various platforms. During a recent interaction with filmmaker KS Ravikumar, the Dhurandhar star spoke about actor-turned-politician Vijay's rise in Tamil Nadu politics and his appointment as the state's chief minister. While praising the Jana Nayagan star for his remarkable success, Madhavan also said that he has no interest in politics.

R Madhavan praises CM Vijay

R Madhavan spoke to filmmaker KS Ravikumar as part of the promotions for his upcoming film GDN. In the interview, the two talked about politics and cinema among other things. Ravikumar expressed his immense joy at seeing someone from the film industry reach such a powerful position. Madhavan agreed and said, “Yes, seeing the political landscape change so quickly and seeing how it's possible has given us the belief that change can happen. I know Vijay very well. I can proudly say that my friend Vijay has become CM Vijay.”

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When Vijay was elected chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Madhavan posted a photo of the actor-turned-politician on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, “God bless you and so proud of you. 🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️🫡 So impressed that you memorised the entire swearing-in oath and did not read from a paper. That is testimony to your commitment.”

R Madhavan's take on politics

Madhavan spoke about his view and the tough scenarios that come in politics. He said, “Politics is a double-edged sword. You get criticised even when you do well, and you get criticised even when you make mistakes. No matter what you do, there will be one group that looks at it negatively.”

Ravikumar then asked if the actor was interested in joining politics. Maddy immediately shut it down, saying, “Absolutely no interest.” He further explained why, adding, “Not at all. We need to keep the thought of service in our minds. Today, the thought of authority is gone. I don't have that. I don't want to lead people or become chief minister. I am selfish that way.”

He added that he would rather contribute to society in his own way. “I will continue doing the good I know. From the beginning, I haven't had a proper understanding of politics. I know I should respect the person who has been elected democratically,” he added.

R Madhavan's work front

R Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar's gritty spy thriller Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, 2026.