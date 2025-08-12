/Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra stars in a rollercoaster love story

Welcome to the world of Param Sundari! Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, this romantic drama is one of the most-awaited films of the year and is all set to hit theatres in August. After months of anticipation, the trailer has finally dropped, and it's everything entertaining with a whole lot of drama and love.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is a unique and rollercoaster love story between two distinct people, who come from two totally different backgrounds.

Param Sundari trailer

The movie revolves around a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, a theme that has been explored before. However, in this film, too, the two individuals come together and fall in love. The boy hails from Delhi, while the girl is from Kerala. The teaser is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala that blends with a soulful soundtrack.



The trailer begins with Sidharth introducing himself as Param, a young man from Delhi. We are then introduced to Janhvi’s character, Sundari, a typical South Indian girl. Their story kicks off with a rough encounter, but over time, they develop a sweet bond. As they both fall in love, cultural differences lead to problems. Set to the song Pardesiya, the trailer offers serene glimpses of Kerala, known as God's own country.

Before Param Sundari, several films like 2 States and Chennai Express have explored the theme of North-South romance. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Two songs from the film, ‘’Pardesiya'' and ‘’Bheegi Saree'', have been released and have garnered rave reviews.

